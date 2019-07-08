Fringe review: BFFs

× Expand BFFs, Fringe 2019

BFFS by David Poon and music and lyrics by Greg McLeod (Bad Dress Productions). At Theatre Passe Muraille. July 8 at 4 pm, July 11 at 6 pm, July 12 at 7 pm, July 13 at 1:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Grappling with the responsibilities that come with adulting, best friends Amanda (Kimberly Dolan) and Devin (Mike Wisniowski) dream up a Disney World vacation to ring in their 30th birthdays.

The comedy musical, directed by Jessica Kostuck, is packed with songs that span indie folk, pop riffs on classics Be My Guest and My Favorite Things, and slow-jam R&B, all accompanied by live acoustic guitar. Dolan's soaring voice is a nice counterpart to Wisniowski's powerful tenor, and together they have wonderful chemistry as reunited best friends reminiscing about their wild student days at McGill over cheap boxed wine.

The songs, written by Greg McLeod, are catchy and clever, though at times feel random, like one about how British accents make everyone sound smarter. And some of the fundamental issues confounding the characters feel unrealistic. For example, Amanda sings about being tight on money, yet it's later revealed that she owns a house in the Beaches, which given the current housing crisis, it's hard to muster sympathy for her financial woes.

Overall, BFFs is a lively romp that's like hanging out with your best friend, where conversations twist and turn and you don't need to do anything at all to have fun together.

@SamEdwardsTO