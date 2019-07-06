Fringe review: Boys Don't Cry

× Expand Boys Don't Cry, Fringe 2019

BOYS DON’T CRY by Mateo Lewis (Basement Productions). At the Robert Gill Theatre. July 6 at 4:30 pm, July 8 at 2:30 pm, July 10 at 9:30 pm, July 12 at 1 pm, July 13 at 5:45 pm, July 14 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Not to be confused with the Hilary Swank movie, Boys Don’t Cry explores singer/songwriter Mateo Lewis’s complications with gender in a semi-autobiographical musical. Lewis also stars as Jayden, a teenager whose new girlfriend gives him confidence to be his true self: a sensitive poet and not the jock his family expects.

Aveleigh Keller as girlfriend Rosanne is clearly the strongest member of the young cast. She’s convincing as a precocious high school student, and her controlled several-octave range makes her the strongest singer. The most memorable number is a bouncy duet between Keller and Lewis about mixed messages; however, most of the songs present unnecessarily challenging melodies.

The cast makes the most of director Christopher Wilson’s minimal set, but the park-and-bark blocking to deliver every line and song gets tiring – fast. Boys Don’t Cry contains an important message about gender expectations, but it unfortunately gets lost.

