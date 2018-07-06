Fringe review: Bring The Piano

BRING THE PIANO: THE STRANGE-BUT-TRUE TRAVAILS OF A TRAVELLING MUSICIAN by Randy Vancourt (True Enough Productions). At Al Green Theatre. July 7 at 8:15 pm, July 9 at 2:45 pm, July 10 at 6:15 pm, July 11 at 1:15 pm, July 13 at 4 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Seated behind a grand piano, songwriter and humourist Randy Vancourt hits notes similar to Tom Lehrer and Randy Newman’s silly and satirical fare.

In each of Vancourt’s 14 short, similar-sounding songs, the focus is on clever lyrics, unexpected rhymes and funny autobiographical storytelling harkening back to his earliest childhood tunes lampooning a cruel school teacher and spanning his adult exploits as a travelling musician in places as far-flung as the Yukon, California and Paris.

An affable, old-timey performer your grandparents would probably love, Vancourt introduces each song with short, chuckle-worthy monologues about getting stranded at an amusement park, impersonating a stamp expert in the arctic and taking a tour of the Paris sewer system.

One serious and touching moment comes near the end, when he sets the well-known military memorial poem Just A Common Soldier, written by his late father A. Lawrence Vaincourt, to music.