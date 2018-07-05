Fringe review: Bro Diaries

BRO DIARIES by Mackenzie Parrott (Fish Bar Productions). At the Annex Theatre. July 6 at 10:30 pm, July 8 at 4 pm, July 10 at 12:30 pm, July 13 at noon, July 14 at 7:30 pm, July 15 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Bro Diaries, the ultimate millennial play about the art of being bro, is relatable and funny but lacks a unique edge.

The comedy delves into the lives of university students as they party through the worlds of booze, sex and relationships. The play centers on Brad and Antoinette’s fleeting teenage romance as they navigate the waters of romance, while he tries to maintain his bro status.

Writer/director Mackenzie Parrott’s banter is witty and well-written, resulting in genuine laughs. However, the play feels like an inside joke for millennials. It also feels unoriginal. Every possible stereotype is tapped into, from hookup culture to gender-specific norms to mentions of sexual assault.

It created the feeling that I had already seen this in multiple rom-coms on Netflix.

edintern@nowtoronto.com | @jordgoldman