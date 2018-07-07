Fringe review: Climb

CLIMB by Duane Forrest (Genesis Community of the Arts). At St. Stephen’s Community House. July 6-12 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

I am predicting that you will climb to the edge of your seat – at least once – during this production. Not out of fear but enthusiasm for the show's blues and bossa nova.

This site-specific “theatrical live-album experience” is based on a true love story by singer/songwriter Duane Forrest, who, for the first time, is incorporating live acting and dancing as part of his musical presentation.

Dramaturg Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience) and choreographer Giggle Queens have helped shape the theatrical experience by enlivening the score with coordinated movement.

The experience centres on the love affair between strangers Diego (Dwain Murphy) and Mariela (Sandra Aguilar), who fall in love and marry.

Despite having to perform on the awkward double stage at St. Stephen's Community House, the chemistry between the duo remains strong.

While pondering your own romantic adventures or misadventures on the way out, support the merchandise table. All proceeds provide free music lessons to marginalized youth in Guatemala and Honduras through a local charity, Genesis Community of the Arts.