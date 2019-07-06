Fringe review: Clitoria: A Sex-Positive Superhero!

× Expand Clitoria: A Sex Positive Superhero!, Fringe 2019

CLITORIA: A SEX-POSITIVE SUPERHERO! by Laura Bailey (Laura Bailey Music/Fringe). At Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 6 at 12:45 pm, July 8 at 7:30 pm, July 11 at 2 pm, July 13 at 10:15 pm, July 14 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In this comedic musical, mild-mannered high school science teacher Marianne Parsons (writer Laura Bailey) can’t understand why she’s not more excited about the marriage proposal from her boyfriend Paul (Matthew Bradley). A little introspection and a botched science experiment help her figure it out, leaving her newly empowered by her over-the-top, sexually liberated alter ego.

An homage to the superhero genre, and with original songs that nod to 1960s girl groups, Clitoria is Bailey’s cheeky response to the Ford government’s sex-ed curriculum changes and society’s often narrow views of normalcy. Ably backed up by Jada Rifkin and Ursula K. Manifred, Bailey unabashedly commands the stage throughout the show.

Although the script is often predictable and some of the racier content might not appeal to everyone, the message is clear and proud: be true to yourself and embrace your inner Clitoria.