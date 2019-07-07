Fringe review: Closet Confessions: The Secrets Of A Hot Mess

× Expand Closet Confessions: The Secrets Of A Hot Mess, Fringe 2019

CLOSET CONFESSIONS: THE SECRETS OF A HOT MESS by Patrick Cadegan (Hot Mess Productions). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace (16 Ryerson). July 8 at 9pm, July 9 at 8:30pm, July 10 at 1:15pm, July 11 at 2:45 pm, July 12 at 8:45pm, July 14 at 4pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Patrick Cadegan’s autobiographical solo show wavers between amusing and strained. The story of growing up gay on the East Coast is intriguing, but the structure feels bizarre and unfocused.

Halfway through Closet Confessions: The Secrets Of A Hot Mess, Cadegan abruptly shifts into playing a couple of characters – a pretentious German designer and a poor bullied East Coast kid – and it’s unclear how they fit into his story, if at all. At the end of the show, after his personal story concludes, he tells a few unrelated jokes that feel jarring.

Audiences will laugh if they love puns, but many of Cadegan’s jokes still need polish, and his delivery needs finessing. Cadegan’s comfort with his own discomfort is noticeable, and makes him watchable regardless.

