Fringe review: Clotheswap

CLOTHESWAP by Amanda Barker and Dale Boyer (Lady Bros/Fringe). At the Textile Museum of Canada (55 Centre). July 5-6, 9-13 at noon, also July 5 and 12 at 3 pm, July 10 at 7 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

A clothing swap is the setting for an entertaining and emotional scripted ensemble comedy that tackles the fast fashion industry, motherhood, the sexualization of female bodies and grief.

Brenda (Amanda Barker), Erin (Cassie Cao), Krimp (Ashley Comeau), Geri (Tarah Consoli) and Renata (Karen Parker) are a group of long-time friends and co-workers who end up exchanging threads and barbs in Renata’s recently-deceased grandmother’s Toronto home.

Many of the funniest bits are when the women try on pieces from the massive pile of clothing, some of which is brought in by audience members and will be donated to Sistering and Dress For Success following the show. “This is when only your neck is cold,” remarks Parker, as she puts on an ill-fitting sleeveless turtleneck top.

Second City alum Comeau is a stand-out in the cast as the abrasive yet lovable Krimp, while Cao, despite having effortless comedic timing, feels too one-dimensional as the New Age-y and subservient Erin.

Just as the tension among the characters builds, the show ends abruptly. While that feels inconclusive, the free-flowing, candid conversation between the women reveals a lot of hard truths.

@SamEdwardsTO