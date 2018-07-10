Fringe review: Cluster Fucked

CLUSTER FUCKED by the company (Incomplete Productions). At Tarragon Solo Room. July 10 at 8:30 pm, July 11 at 10 pm, July 13 at 5:15 pm, July 15 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

I never would have thought a devised theatre piece about surveillance, data and identity could be so funny. Cluster Fucked is what happens when a queer scholar of these topics and a small ensemble get creative for the Fringe.

If you are reading this right now, you are probably doing so on a computer or mobile device. There are invisible forces at work collecting every little scrap of data – that you are on the NOW Fringe review page, how you got there, where you live, which tickets you purchased online... just to name a few.

With the help of a few chairs and a curtain, the ensemble breaks down how this data is manipulated into clusters, and how we are then manipulated by that. It is a creative and darkly funny way to challenge the never ending data mining of our daily lives.