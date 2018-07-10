Fringe review: Cluster Fucked

Creative and darkly funny play shows how surveillance and data mining affects our daily lives

CLUSTER FUCKED by the company (Incomplete Productions). At Tarragon Solo Room. July 10 at 8:30 pm, July 11 at 10 pm, July 13 at 5:15 pm, July 15 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

I never would have thought a devised theatre piece about surveillance, data and identity could be so funny. Cluster Fucked is what happens when a queer scholar of these topics and a small ensemble get creative for the Fringe.

If you are reading this right now, you are probably doing so on a computer or mobile device. There are invisible forces at work collecting every little scrap of data – that you are on the NOW Fringe review page, how you got there, where you live, which tickets you purchased online... just to name a few.

With the help of a few chairs and a curtain, the ensemble breaks down how this data is manipulated into clusters, and how we are then manipulated by that. It is a creative and darkly funny way to challenge the never ending data mining of our daily lives.