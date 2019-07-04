Fringe review: Congratulations!

× Expand Congratulations!, Fringe 2019

CONGRATULATIONS! by Courtney Gilmour (Phat Artist/Fringe). At the Tarragon Solo Room. July 5 at 6:30 pm, July 7 at 1:30 pm, July 8 at 7:30 pm, July 10 at 10 pm, July 12 at 8:45 pm, July 13 at 5 pm, July 14 at 2:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In this solo show, Courtney Gilmour rehashes the highs and lows of her life, from her birth, which she likens to an "M. Night Shyamalan plot twist" to her rise in the Canadian comedy scene.

While anecdotes about drunkenly gorging on McNuggets or buying a post-break up cat stroller are amusing, she also provides incredible insight into the realities of working as a multiple limb amputee comedian, such as wondering if she should stop making hand jokes in her set or whether she needs to address her disability at all onstage.

The most powerful moments, however, are when Gilmour reveals her struggles with depression, even as she reached her highest success. Deeply vulnerable, honest and relatable, these are the moments that will stay with the audience.

@SamEdwardsTO