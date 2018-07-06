Fringe review: D&D Live!

D&D LIVE! by the company (Sex T-Rex). At the Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. July 7 at noon, July 9 at 10:15 pm, July 11 at noon, July 13 at 4 pm, July 14 at 5:45 pm, July 15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Sex T-Rex is a Toronto Fringe favourite, with a fanatical fan base for their physical comedic theatre creations. This is the first year they’re at the Fringe with an improvised show, a version of their popular fantasy role-playing adventure presented monthly at Bad Dog Comedy Theatre.

It’s a smoothly engineered format that allows for fun audience participation (rolling an oversized 20-sided die, choosing from a list of fantasy-tweaked “T’Rannah" locations) and clever, in-character contributions from their dozen-strong ensemble.

On opening night, Conor Bradbury’s necromancer, Kyah Green’s rogue, Chris Wilson’s bard, Sean Tabares’s troll (who thinks he’s human) and Seann Murray’s dungeon master were tested by guest villain Mark Little, who broke the fourth wall often, slew any “non player character” who came within reach of his plastic sword and cheated the die rolls until his enthusiastically cheered demise. (Future guests in the run include Whose Line Is It Anyway’s Colin Mochrie and People Of Earth’s Ken Hall.)

There will undoubtedly be hard-core fans who attend every Fringe show of the episodic saga, but if you’ve never played Dungeons and Dragons or seen this improv show, you’ll enjoy yourself regardless.