Fringe review: Dandelion

DANDELION by Aaron Malkin (Alastair Knowles/Fringe). At the Randolph Theatre. Jul 7 at 9:45 pm, Jul 8 at 7:30 pm, Jul 10 at 1 pm, Jul 11 at 6:45 pm, Jul 12 at 10:15 pm, Jul 13 at 6:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

James & Jamesy's Aaron Malkin goes solo in this absorbing look at how becoming a father has changed him and made him reflect on his ambivalent relationship with his own dad.

Dressed in a bright yellow blazer with a green tie, Malkin makes a likeable, if sometimes overly earnest, guide through this monologue, which begins with an anecdote about seeing an enormous dandelion and segues into stories about his son's unique way of seeing the world.

The show could be better structured. There are a few too many narrative detours, and Malkin hammers home the similarities between his father's angry outbursts and his own. Plus, the use of video verges on the sentimental.

But Malkin's insights about imagination and creativity make the show worth recommending.