Fringe review: Decaying Tongue

Decaying Tongue, Fringe 2019

DECAYING TONGUE by Kaho Koda (Human Burrito Productions/Fringe). At the Randolph Theatre. July 11 at 10:45 pm, July 12 at 4:30 pm, July 13 at 1 pm, July 14 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Perhaps the most common immigrant experience in Canada is being asked, “Where are you really from?” Writer/director Kaho Kado attempts to answer this question in relation to the complexities of hyphenated identities.

Japanese-born, Seattle-raised Aya attends university in Montreal. Not only does she often deal with questions from strangers about her ethnicity, but she's torn between following the customs of her parents and adapting to westernized traditions. Sachi Lovatt and Mei Miyazawa play two sides of Aya’s duelling personality effectively, and Kado’s staging and the use of a colourful cloth prop enhances this clarity.

Jaemoon Lee, Cory Bertrand and Daniella Dela Pena round out the talented young cast and make the most of the script, despite issues with establishing when certain scenes take place. For racialized Canadians, Decaying Tongue doesn’t offer any novel ideas, but that doesn’t mean the message is any less important.

