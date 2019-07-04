Fringe review: Dom Mackie's Poor Life Choices

× Expand Don Mackie's Poor Life Choices, Fringe 2019

DOM MACKIE’S POOR LIFE CHOICES by Dom Mackie (Dom Mackie/Fringe). At the Robert Gill Theatre. July 4 at 5 pm, July 5 at 9:45 pm, July 6 at 2:45 pm, July 7 at 8 pm, July 8 at 10 pm, July 9 at 3:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Dom Mackie’s stand-up comedy style solo show details the angst-filled vicissitudes of his young life that creates a lot of build-up but no follow-through.

His alleged aim is to confess his mistakes and share what he’s learned, but his execution skims the surface and lacks polish, sharply veering away from genuine vulnerability, instead often blaming others for his foibles.

Mackie adeptly engages in some light banter with the audience – always a bit risky – and while his approach with us is friendly and curious, he rushes through his script, not leaving space for the audience to react. At times he drops hints of real pain and struggle, but his discomfort with the lines creates tangible worry in the room rather than ease.

Mackie repeats too many catchphrases and hits too few notes to maintain our interest, and while there are the beginnings of good stories, he keeps interrupting his own dramatizations to tell us why things are funny instead of allowing his jokes to speak for themselves.

The result is more reminiscent of an awkward first date than entertainment.