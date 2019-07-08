Fringe review: Drink Of Choice

× Expand Drink Of Choice, Fringe 2019

DRINK OF CHOICE by Holly Wyder (Holly Would Productions/Fringe). At Streetcar Crowsnest Studio. July 10 at 9:15 pm, July 11 at 7:45 pm, July 12 at 6 pm, July 14 at 12:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Playing a heightened on-stage version of herself as a server in a sparsely patronized bar, Holly Wyder styles her solo show as a Choose Your Own Adventure, as front-row patrons select drinks from a menu. Her character's mixology is abysmal, but the drinks aren't the point: the audience choices trigger various set selections by Wyder including a magic trick and an acoustic guitar song. They're all vehicles for the performer to address how her asexuality has affected so many of her relationships. "It's not that I don't enjoy sex," she explains. "It's just that I don't care for it."

The format means the show will differ with each performance, but all selections by the audience presumably lead to different stories on how dating and intimacy have been rife with pitfalls for Wyder. At the show I attended, either serendipity or a savvy on-the-fly call by director Amanda Cordner and stage manager Jessica Falcomi cut off a distracting heckle by an autistic heckler (who also plugged his own Fringe show before curtain call) with an intentionally tacky game show segment in which Wyder fields unsolicited advice.

While everyone seems to have an opinion on her sexuality, it becomes clear that this engaging storyteller is most concerned about her mental health. Her character verges on manic in the way she treats her damaged smartphone and insouciant ex, and focuses on things she can't control before eventually honing in on those she can. "I'm emotional, expressive and intense, which I love about me," she asserts, as the show ends on an optimistic note.

