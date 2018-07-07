Fringe review: Echoes

ECHOES (Omnika In Motion). At Factory Mainspace. July 8 at 4:45 pm, July 9 at 3:15 pm, July 11 at 1:45 pm, July 12 at 11 pm, July 14 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

I imagine a floorshow of the damned might resemble Echoes, a dance piece from Vancouver that explores dichromic facets of the shadow self.

Four performers, wearing black leather and white lace face off in athletic duets, some of which include shadow work involving handheld lights and a sheet. Despite combined skills in aerials, contemporary, belly dance and hip-hop, and a firm grasp of the circus of the night aesthetic, this group’s work lacks choreographic depth and technique.

Electronic music drives the show and way too often you feel the performers are simply moving to fill up the space that Ivy Lab, Trifonic, Deft, Mura Masa and others have created.

After yet another bout of black versus white magick and gymnastics, it’s tempting to just close your eyes and enjoy the beats.