Fringe review: Everything Is Fine

EVERYTHING IS FINE by Jennifer Martin (Belladonna Productions). At Tarragon Theatre Solo Room. July 9 at 10:15 pm, July 11 at 2:45 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 13 at 8:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Jennifer Martin’s solo show about how sexual assault can echo throughout a lifetime is a sophisticated and moving rendition of a personal tragedy.

Martin’s writing is impressively evocative, from a description of the texture of tiles under her fingernails at a subway station to her complicated and paradoxical feelings about Pierre, her Quebecois boyfriend. She also uses creative techniques to capture more delicate moments: as she calmly recounts childhood memories illustrating the nature of dissociation, the rhythmic pounding of her fist signals her heartbeat during an assault, while also suggesting the violence of rape.

Under the direction of Deborah Porter Taylor, Martin’s performance is a bit uneven: there are moments of intense presence that move me to tears, but towards the end she seems to retreat into herself, looking at the floor rather than connecting with the audience.

This beautifully crafted show offers a lesson in how to present the reality of traumas that we are only beginning to touch on as a society. It's one of the most powerfully written #MeToo stories I've seen, but sharper direction and a more consistent performance could bring it to the next level.

