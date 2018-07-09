Fringe review: F*cking Perfect

F*CKING PERFECT by the company (Chocolatekiss Collective). At Factory Mainspace. July 9 at 6:45 pm, July 10 at 3 pm, July 11 at noon, July 13 at 11 pm, July 14 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Chocolatekiss Collective weaves together the pain, the absurdity and the resilience of a young woman’s psyche in a beautiful ensemble piece.

Creators and performers Jeysa Caridad, Jessica Bowmer, Adriana Moraes-Mendoza and Illiana Spirakis present a series of vignettes that read as a stream of consciousness, from the narratives we tell ourselves to the voices telling us how we fall short to agonized grappling with young (and potentially abusive) romance.

The four are in tune with each other, obvious from the poetic rhythm of their choral refrains to the collaborative scenes in which there is an ease of movement that reassures us that these women are in control.

And they don’t shy away from uncomfortable themes: Spirakis stands in front of a mirror, while the other three act as her hair – including her pubic hair – which waves at us while Spirakis shares her disgust with it. Rather than undermining the scene, the humour reminds us that these moments of vulnerability are also sometimes ridiculous.

Other sections are darker, when Spirakis laments her addiction to an abusive man, while the other three dance to evoke her emotional turmoil.

This production addresses heavy themes, but will leaving you feeling uplifted.