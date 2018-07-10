Fringe review: Fallsview To A Kill

FALLSVIEW TO A KILL by the company (Low Fidelity Productions). At the Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. July 11 at 11 pm, July 13 at 5:45 pm, July 14 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNNN

As its title suggests, this long-form improv comedy show sets a James Bond-like espionage adventure in the gaudy tourist trap known as Niagara Falls, and it comes up a winner.

Jon Blair plays the tuxedo-wearing Jake Brand; Kat Letwin is his boss, M; and Andrew Haggith and Scott Goldman play their nemeses Mr. Thompson and Child's Play.

In the performance I saw, prompted by audience suggestions of a pilates ball and the butterfly conservatory, Brand, located at his current hardware store job by a novice agent (Alexandra Best), tried to stop the mysterious villains from... does it even matter?

There was bowling; scooter riding; Goldman got lots of mileage out of his character's fame on a Corner Gas spinoff show; there was the requisite high-speed chase, during which Brand and sidekick hauled out the not-so-fancy gear fashioned for them by Q; and, oh yeah, the Burger King Frankenstein monster showed up, too.

The cast, under the direction of Jim Annan, helped create a well-structured, always amusing hour of fun. Blair and Letwin continue to astonish with their fearless, confident playing. Don't miss the three remaining "sequels."