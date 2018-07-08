Fringe review: Final Exam

FINAL EXAM by Eric Petersen (Holy Cow Entertainment). At the Matty Eckler Recreation Centre (953 Gerrard East). July 11-13 at 7 pm, July 14 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

In this dystopian comedy set in 2050, four students and two teachers gather in a high school classroom nervously anticipating the arrival of aliens seeking to control human minds.

Playwright Eric Petersen tries to elevate the script with literary references – T.S. Eliot’s poem The Hollow Men features prominently – but much of the dialogue is trite, character motivation makes little sense and ideas get introduced then dropped.

There is no stage, per se: director Gillian Armstrong makes the audience part of the class and the brave young cast boldly interacts in very close proximity to audience members. There are some funny moments and flickers of wit (note the propaganda posters hanging around the classroom), but mostly Final Exam doesn’t make the grade.