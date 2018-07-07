Fringe review: Forget Me Not – The Alzheimer's Whodunnit

FORGET ME NOT – THE ALZHEIMER’S WHODUNNIT by Rob Gee (Rob Gee). At St. Vladimir Institute. July 7 at 11 pm, July 8 at 7 pm, July 10 at 5 pm, July 12 at 9:15 pm, July 13 at 1:45 pm, July 14 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNNN

A solo comedy about the absurdity of a dementia patient solving a murder mystery sounds potentially like cheap laughs at the expense of the vulnerable, but writer/performer Rob Gee delivers a humane, entertaining story.

Jim and his wife are patients on a dementia ward, and when she dies mysteriously Jim explores the ward for clues while battling memory loss.

The characters have remarkable depth, unsurprising since they are based on Gee’s experience as a psychiatric nurse. (His portrayal is so powerful that the NHS commissioned the play for training purposes.)

In the first scene, Jim’s wife reads a letter written early in her diagnosis about her preferences and boundaries, establishing the main theme: we keep pieces of ourselves in the form of letters and objects and even other people, and this fact forms the basis for Gee’s murder mystery as Jim examines the artifacts on the ward to piece together the reality (and humanity) of both patients and caregivers.

Gee begins well, but as the pace increases he is less clear about physically distinguishing characters, and while some humour arises from the sincere quirkiness of the patients and nurses, the incompetent detective’s goofy malapropisms hit the same note a few too many times.

Forget Me Not reminds us how society treats those suffering from cognitive decline, a reality to which we are all vulnerable.