Fringe review: From Newfoundland With Asthma

FROM NEWFOUNDLAND WITH ASTHMA by Colin Hollett, at St. Vladimir Institute. July 7 at 3:30 pm, July 8 at 5:15 pm, July 10 at 10:15 pm, July 11 at 1:45 pm, July 13 at noon, July 15 at 8:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

After constantly reminding the audience that he is asthmatic, it was pretty ironic that Colin Hollett didn’t have an attack onstage from laughing at all of his own jokes. To be fair, the audience was mostly laughing along with him.

This stand-up set runs with the same few themes throughout: asthma, girls and picking up girls while having asthma in Newfoundland.

The opening is a gripe about how millennials are overly sensitive. Standing alone onstage with a wooden stool and mic stand, Hollett delivers jokes using his entire body to act out stories. For example, one joke imagines a future where people using their home toilets will offend sensitive millennials, and Hollett proceeds to act out what that would look like: sitting on the toilet, giving us facial expressions and imitating the obnoxious millennial being offended. (It got a good reaction from the audience, but felt too long and overdone.)

This is definitely catered to a specific type of viewer. It's frequently crude and pokes fun at everyone and everything. If you're a hypersensitive millennial, you might want to avoid it. But if you love a good Newfie joke, you're in for a treat.