Fringe review: Get Better

GET BETTER by Jennifer Busuttil (Buzzkill Creations/Carol Theatre/Fringe). At Tarragon Solo Room. July 6 at 10:15 pm, July 8 at 5:45 pm, July 9 at 3:15 pm, July 10 at 8:15 pm, July 11 at 6:15 pm, July 13 at 10:15 pm, July 14 at 4:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In her solo show, Jennifer Busuttil retells her excruciating, years-long recovery from a concussion, and how the experience forced her to re-examine her own identity in the process.

A writer and interdisciplinary performing artist, Busuttil mixes self-deprecating humour and over-the-top physical comedy to ease the mostly dramatic material in this autobiographical show. It begins with Busuttil working as a hyperactive gymnast and acro coach, showcasing her athletic prowess with splits, jumps and lunges across the stage. After she accidentally walks into a wall and hits her head we meet post-concussion Busuttil, who suffers from inexplicable headaches and slowly retreats from her friends.

Director Callie Presniak expertly employs a mix of sound (by Ali Berkok) and lighting effects (by Emilie Trimbee) to enhance the production, whether it's in voiceovers of male doctors dismissing her pain or layering a cacophony of soundscapes and flickering lights to portray the challenge of doing seemingly simple tasks, like navigating a grocery store.

Based on the journal entries Busuttil wrote while in the early stages of her brain injury, the show is unnerving in its depiction of recovery. In one particularly unsettling moment, Busuttil thrashes on the floor like a modern dancer and screams out in agony. There is still a lot of research to be done on brain injuries, but Get Better offers a gut-wrenching glimpse into their impact.

