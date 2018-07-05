Fringe Review: Glorious Loser

GLORIOUS LOSER by Moniquea Marion (Friendly Mallard). Tarragon Solo Room. July 6 at 8:15 pm, July 7 at 3:15 pm, July 8 at 6:15 pm, July 10 at 10:15 pm, July 12 at 2:45 pm, July 13 at 8:45 pm, July 14 at 6:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Writer/performer Moniquea Marion strings together 25 different characters, each one perched laughingly low on the social hierarchy.

Some of Marion’s most notable Glorious Losers include a motivational speaker with financial and matrimonial issues, a fuzzy-haired life-drawing instructor grooving to ’90s pop tunes and a menstrual rap artist. The best ones spring entirely from Marion’s imagination, while imitations based on famous people come off as more contrived.

Interspersing live sketches with pre-recorded videos provides a clever diversion during backstage costume changes.

Pretty much every character is over the top, and the show’s frenetic energy could be more nuanced, but Marion endears herself by fully embodying each creation and never passing judgment on her horde of misfits and freaks.