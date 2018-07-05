Fringe Review: Harvey & The Extraordinary

HARVEY & THE EXTRAORDINARY by Eliza Martin (tilt/shift theatre). At the Garage on College Place (181 Markham). July 5-14 at 7 pm (no show July 9). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Eliza Martin shines in this engaging, solo re-imagining of a child’s backyard circus, full of enthusiasm and musings on what makes us extraordinary.

Mimi/The Extraordinary (dressed in professional mime attire), with sidekick Harvey the Hamster, is waiting to be discovered by circus scouts, or at least by her father who has abruptly disappeared from her life. As Mimi’s façade falls away revealing the turbulence and chaos she, her family and friends are feeling in the wake of her father’s absence, she brings us back to the circus, and relies on the kindness of her audience to hold her together.

The show is performed in a garage decorated with chart paper and homemade signs, bringing Mimi's circus caravan and sanctuary to vivid life.

Under the skillful direction of Neil Silcox, Mimi is a credible figure, full of hope, enthusiasm and anxiety. Thoughtful touches include the offer of a tiny patron to accompany the audience. However, given Mimi’s proud exclamation “We can’t be extraordinary and pretend to be ordinary, right?” the conclusion feels unfaithful to Mimi’s character.

Overall, a delightfully good time, suitable for all ages. Patrons will leave with a rediscovered appreciation for the extraordinary in the every day.