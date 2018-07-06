Fringe Review: Her.

HER. by Deborah Shaw (zippysaid productions). At the Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. July 7 at 3:30 pm, July 9 at 4:30 pm, July 11 at 9:15 pm, July 12 at 4 pm, July 13 at 7:30 pm, July 15 at noon. See listing. Rating: NNN

Deborah Shaw’s solo show about the power of stories is engaging but lacks a necessary poignancy.

In 1954 Toronto, Ilsa (Shaw), a German ex-pat, hosts some family for tea which takes an unexpected turn when her nephew questions her about her past. Ilsa slowly recounts her story, eventually delving into painful memories of her family’s confrontations with German soldiers, and the subsequent decisions she was forced to make.

Shaw’s characterization is convincing while she recounts happy memories – for extended periods of time I was convinced of this character’s authenticity – but as she reveals painful secrets her performance lacks the emotional tension needed to convey the significance of her confession.

This is a heartbreaking story in theory, but its execution may leave you dry-eyed.