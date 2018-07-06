Fringe review: High School Symphony

HIGH SCHOOL SYMPHONY by Hayley Pace (the Teeny Tiny Music Show). At Randolph Theatre. July 8 at 1:15 pm, July 9 at 2:30 pm, July 11 at 3:30 pm, July 12 at 11 pm, July 13 at 5:15 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Most people can’t think of their high school years without cringing – and for good reason. High School Symphony, written by Hayley Pace and directed by Ryan Percival, taps into quite a few of them, including mean girls, hopeless crushes, sex education and best friend betrayal.

The action follows two Catholic grade school pals with distinctly different personal styles (played with genuine rapport by Pace and Cate D’Angelo) as they navigate these perilous, yet thoroughly predictable, waters.

Also like high school, this production is messy and awkward, with periodic flashes of charm and insight. Most redeeming moments are provided by an onstage (and occasionally marching) band of semi-pro musicians who punctuate the chaotic action with phrases, notes and riffs from a hilariously familiar pop culture songbook.