Fringe review: Hooked

HOOKED by Kristen Pepper (Pepper Dance Projects). At Factory Mainspace. July 10 at 8:15 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 13 at 9:15 pm, July 15 at 5:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

We’re all jonesing for something. This seven-person ensemble dance work begins with a slow parade of characters preoccupied by work, drugs, food, love, mobile devices – you name it.

Kristen Pepper’s choreography moves fluidly back and forth between realistic gestures of social interaction and more abstract group movement. But each dancer’s physical expression increases in intensity as they are either denied their drug of choice, or realize its destructive power over them.

Tightly constructed and well danced, Hooked delivers a clear message about the grief and stress caused by everyday addictive behaviours. Snack food junkie Nomi Wiersma’s heartbreaking solo is especially moving. And Pepper plays a convincing businesswoman who knows her choice to prioritize work over family is wrong.

The final scenes suggest healthy resolutions, but it’s also clear that not everyone will be able to kick their addictions.