Fringe review: Horseface

× Expand Horseface, Fringe 2019

HORSEFACE by Alex Dallas (Alexdallas Productions). At the Annex Theatre. July 6 at 3:30 pm, July 8 at 8:15 pm, July 9 at 4 pm, July 11 at 8:45 pm, July 14 at 12:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Alex Dallas’s solo show is halfway between a memoir and a hate letter to all the abusive, exploitative men from her life – and there are many.

This is the story of a woman who’s lived a long life and refuses to keep making accommodations for manspreaders – literally and figuratively. She was raised British, which means she was raised to be polite, to not make a fuss. As she runs through the scenes of her life in which she "let a wolf in" – teachers, bosses, colleagues, friends and even a partner – we see her resolve build. In the age of #MeToo the stories aren’t surprising, but they are nevertheless appalling.

Dallas is acerbic and self-assured – her humour is biting but she also has a playful side, and she smoothly weaves narration and dramatization together. Is it ever okay to kick a man in the balls? Dallas might have the answer. If only we taught young women how to prepare for misogyny with this kind of gusto.

