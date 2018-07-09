Fringe review: How Hard Could That Be?

HOW HARD COULD THAT BE? by Trent Arterberry (TA Productions). At the Tarragon Extraspace. July 9 at 4:45 pm, July 11 at 2 pm, July 12 at 9:30 pm, July 13 at 7:45 pm, July 14 at 12:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Trent Arterberry has spent four decades as a professional mime and children’s entertainer, and this show is his autobiography.

Trim, bright-eyed and unfailingly polite (he says “pardon the digression” when he spends a moment discussing the past week’s heat wave), Arterberry looks a good two decades younger than he must be, since he was first married in the 1960s.

Of course, this earnest show leans heavily on his skill set – a trip to the high school guidance counselor leads to a mimed fantasy sequence as a football player, for example. The program suggests “12 and up," but aside from an opening birth sequence, the content is heavily sanitized. There’s no mention of personal demons (besides a young man’s career indecision), or any of the vices a man who’s spent at least 25 years on the road and opened for BB King and The Kinks might have been exposed to. That makes sense, though, once we learn Arterberry's 12-year-old son is stage managing from the technician’s booth.

To work the colleges, cruise ships and schools that he’s built a career on (and put two older children through college doing so), Arterberry has clearly learned to work very, very clean. And so his life, as presented on stage, reflects this. The mime work is crisp, and the pacing is brisk, but the dive into his life is shallow.