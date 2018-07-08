Fringe review: In Threes

IN THREES by the company (Rabbit & Turtle Projects). At the Al Green Theatre. July 8 at 10:15 pm, July 9 at 5 pm, July 11 at 8:45 pm, July 12 at 9:15 pm, July 14 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

A well-conceived triple bill exploring empathy and connection, this dance show features work from three Toronto choreographers with a shared cast and thematic elements.

In (an)other, by Tracey Norman with performers Justine Comfort and Denize Solleza, two women face each other perched on folding chairs before beginning a combative dance. The pair inflict and receive pain with focused care. The work ends as it began, the dancers still prickly, but perhaps with a better understanding of the other’s position.

The folding chairs return for The Feeling Of Knowing by Miles Gosse with Comfort, Solleza and Oriah Wiersma. Here, connections are interdependent as the dancers traverse a line of chair, supporting each other or correcting the other’s path, or struggling to balance the chairs into a stable structure.

The final work, you throw me off by Alison Daley, is danced by Comfort and Solleza, now joined by Gosse, as a playful competition in which each individual vies for attention, but maintains affection for the group. The gamesmanship is entertaining and a blindfolded chair jumping bit especially charming.

Different perspectives, shared resources and impact – this is a smart way to produce dance at the Fringe.