Fringe review: Interrupted

INTERRUPTED by Robyn Bedford (RNB Productions/Fringe). At the Al Green Theatre. July 6 at 2:15 pm, July 8 at 4:30 pm, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 8 pm, July 14 at 1:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The first full-length piece from Toronto dance artist Robyn Bedford, Interrupted is a compelling dance performance where the six artists evoke an impressive array of emotions in a tight 50-minute show.

In one number, dancers attack each other in graceful fight sequences that could be pointing to the violence embedded in some relationships. In another, two dancers careen from one side of the stage to the other, exchanging romantic embraces and longing looks.

Bedford’s choreography and Shannon Farrell’s stage management make great use of the wide Al Green stage. The music choices, often obscure, energize each number with a unique flavour, my favourite being Frank Bretschneider’s “a soft throbbing of time.”

The dancers land each solo move flawlessly, and very rarely is their group work out of sync. See this show if you want to remind yourself of the inspiring talent flourishing in the Canadian dance community.