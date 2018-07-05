Fringe review: Is That How Clowns Have Sex? A One-Woman Queer Clown Sex-Ed Show

IS THAT HOW CLOWNS HAVE SEX? A ONE-WOMAN QUEER CLOWN SEX-ED SHOW by the company (Maximaliste Productions). At KINK Boutique (975 Bloor West). July 5-7 at 9:30 pm, July 8 at 5:30 pm, July 10-14 at 9:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Welcome to the classroom of Ms. Beatrice Haven, who can’t really answer your questions about sex – despite her being a certified teacher and proud owner of a “sexpert” hat. She doesn’t know much about it and she’s a bit intimidated by the subject.

The two time Spirit of the Fringe winning (2016/17) Fiona Ross is back with her solo, sex-positive show at KINK Boutique on Bloor West. Surrounded by various and sundry toys, Ms. Bea Haven ambles through a sex-ed class that includes a puppet show about the birds and the bees, a sex toy show and tell, and an anonymous Q&A.

I was reminded of my public school sex-ed class, only here the teacher is intentionally a clown and giggling is not only appreciated but encouraged.

If you have any burning sex questions but are just too shy to ask, check out the show. Ms. Bea Haven, with her lack of sexpertise (don’t let the hat fool you), might bumble through it, but Ross will give you a knowledgeable and non judgemental answer.