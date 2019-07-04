Fringe review: Comedy Records Presents: Jay & Eytan

× Expand Comedy Records Presents: Jay & Eytan, Fringe 2019

COMEDY RECORDS PRESENTS: JAY & EYTAN written and performed by Jay Wells L'Ecuyer and Eytan Millstone (Comedy Records/Fringe). At the Randolph. July 6 at 8 pm, July 7 at 1 pm, July 9 at 5 pm, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 2:45 pm, July 13 at 4:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This entertaining show could benefit from a more intimate venue and some rudimentary production values.

New York-based Canadian comedy duo Jay & Eytan (Jay Wells L'Ecuyer and Eytan Millstone) are energetic, quick-witted performers who cleverly send up everything from insecure bros to pop culture touchstones.

With the house lights up, the pair initially deliver a series of quick jokes, but, especially introduced with the slightly pompous introduction "Jay and Eytan now present...," the amusing punchlines don't always pay off in the large Randolph Theatre.

The heart of the show is the long middle section, in which the two contrast their lives as two guys born in the mid-80s with people born in the mid-90s. The details here are specific (Mapquest vs. Google Maps, MP3 players and Napster vs. Spotify) and therefore pointed. And the imaginative detours (what if you took really long alternate routes on Google Maps?) are very funny.

A director (none is credited) might help with transitions, using sound, lighting and perhaps video to link the routines into something more coherent and watchable. Jay & Eytan's talents deserve that.