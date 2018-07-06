Fringe review: La Femme Kabarett

LA FEMME KABARETT (Christina Diguiseppe). At Randolph Theatre. July 7 at 4 pm, July 9 at 10 pm, July 10 at 4:45 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 13 at 7 pm, July 15 at noon. See listing. Rating: NN

2018 may be the year of the woman but La Femme Kabarett falls short at exploring the complexities of female identity.

Choreographed by Christina Diguiseppe, the dance show features 16 talented young women clad in business attire and lingerie (think early-2000s Avril Lavigne, minus the cargo pants) dancing their hearts out. Unfortunately, it is apparent from the outset that the show is only one experience of womanhood; slips, top hats and chair dance are all used effectively, but the connection to gender identity remains unclear.

The performers' enthusiasm and skill is undeniable, but a repetitive soundtrack of soft jazz and an emphasis on group choreography fails to contextualize the piece. Who are these women as individuals? Where are they historically? The vision that Diguiseppe alludes to in the program, one that breaks stereotypes and defies notions of traditional femininity, feels very much absent from the red-lit cabaret atmosphere.

Shout-out to Emily Nodwell whose clowning as the bartender is a stand-out in an otherwise homogeneous performance about the complexity of identity.