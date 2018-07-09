Fringe review: Life In A Box

LIFE IN A BOX by the company (Offended Millennial Creations). At Factory Studio. July 10 at 2:45 pm, July 12 at 7:15 pm, July 13 at 12:15 pm, July 15 at 6 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This musical two-hander is a fun, well-crafted bromantic adventure that is a delight from start to finish.

Trapped in their basement apartment as the result of a solar flare, Matthew (Matthew Finlan) and Landon (Landon Doak) have to save the Earth, themselves and their weed. The ensuing story is like a low-budget Doctor Who-esque time travel fantasy, featuring five songs written and performed by Finlan and Doak.

The set consists of a cardboard wall with a window carved out of it and very few props, something they use comically to their advantage, like when they turn a small stool into a vent duct through which they each squeeze. Their simple but catchy songs form the basis of the show, providing the tone of affection and collaboration that gets them through the various obstacles in their path.

This show serves as a refreshing palate-cleanser between heavier pieces, or an uplifting way to end a long day of theatregoing.