Fringe review: Lilith

Retelling Lilith, the first Biblical woman and original bride of Adam, is a monumental task for even the most seasoned artists. In her solo show, Denise Norman tries to tell the story of Lilith and where things went wrong in the garden of Eden and the present day religious and political implications.

Whether it's choice of style or necessity, Norman uses the script as a prompt, which disrupts the natural flow of her speech.

Rather than it serving as a prop, it distracts from her characterization of Lilith. It’s difficult to believe she is too strong for God’s liking when her body is rigid, holding a folder and scanning for her next line.