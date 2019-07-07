Fringe review: Monica Vs. The Internet: Tales Of A Social Justice Warrior

× Expand Monica Vs The Internet: Tales Of A Social Justice Warrior, Fringe 2019

MONICA VS. THE INTERNET: TALES OF A SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIOR by Monica Ogden (Rage Sweater Theatre Productions/Fringe). At the Tarragon Solo Room. July 7 at 6:45 pm, July 9 at 5 pm, July 11 at 8 pm, July 12 at 5:15 pm, July 13 at 1:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

YouTuber Monica Ogden greets the audience as they enter the theatre – a warm and gentle opening that contrasts with the material that follows.

Ogden's solo show begins with a long list of warnings. She's upfront about the sensitive material: you are welcome to leave at any point. The hour-long monologue discusses growing up with a mixed-race identity and being bullied as a kid in Kapuskasing, harsh views on white feminism and dealing with nasty online trolls.

The 20-something Ogden also suffers from endometriosis, which causes constant pain. The storytelling is intense and Ogden shares many strident and inflammatory opinions. At times the show feels like more of a rant or a lecture, yet it’s engaging and often funny.

The best moments include poetic, highly personal observations, such as: “We are a family who doesn’t know how to place our grief so we just hold it and survive.”

Check your privilege at the door, Ogden implores us, then come on in.