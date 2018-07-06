Fringe review: Moonstruck

MOONSTRUCK by Paloma Nuñez and Sarah Hillier. At Tarragon Extraspace. July 6 at 10:15 pm, July 8 at 8:15 pm, July 9 at 2:30 pm, July 11 at 3:45 pm, July 12 at 12:15 pm, July 14 at 9 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Scenes come together effortlessly in this improvised show based on an audience member’s dream. On opening night, the scenes included a priest with hip-hop ambitions, a stripper called Shoelace and a baby pacified only by sucking on strangers’ fingers.

The cast of six veteran improvisers skillfully linked these seemingly incongruous storylines, all while looking completely relaxed and taking risks that paid off.

Sean Tabares as the rapping priest and Sarah Hillier as his sidekick “Arch Bitch-op” produced some of the loudest laughs of the night, especially when they rapped to Eminem’s 8 Mile, which stage manager Mark Andrada cleverly cued up.

As far as improv shows go, Moonstruck is a dream.