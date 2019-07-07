Fringe review: Moving On

× Expand Moving On, Fringe 2019

MOVING ON by Elmar Maripuu (Stone Bay Productions/Fringe). At Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 9 at 9:45 pm, July 11 at 3:45 pm, July 12 at 4:45 pm, July 14 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

A compelling plot and strong acting energize this ensemble show about trust, morality and betrayal, but poor pacing affects Moving On’s momentum.

Kyle (Casey Romanin) entangles himself with an ex-girlfriend Jodie (Anastasia Pioro) and tries to hide her from both his business partner Shelley (Lena Maripuu) and Jodie’s brother Drew (Conor Bradbury). The other storyline pits Kyle against his moral compass when Shelley hooks him up with a venture capitalist looking to invest in his tech startup but whose first big paycheque came when he walked off with the pension funds after the steel companies in Kyle’s hometown closed.

Bradbury, whom Fringers may recognize from his Sex T-Rex work, soaks up his stage time by revealing depth to what could’ve been a flat stereotypical character. Maripuu is also a draw thanks to how she dives into every scene without over-acting.

The main flaw in the script is the last third, which drags far longer than it should, especially since the action, drama and comedy come quick and heavy in the first 40 minutes.