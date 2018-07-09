Fringe review: Mrs. Mama's House

MRS. MAMA'S HOUSE by Nathaniel Kinghan (A Company of Some). At the Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor West). July 10-11 and 13-15 at 7 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The nursery rhyme about the old woman who lived in a shoe meets Orwell's Animal Farm in this intriguing allegory about exploited workers – all performed in the Bata Shoe Museum.

Mrs. Mama (Natalie Semotiuk) enters the intimate basement venue innocuously singing a sweet Scottish ballad, but soon the lyrics take on a sinister tone as we see her mistreat her workers Laars (Blake Murray), Tanner (Kenneth Northfield) and Welt (Zenia Sethna), who sleep in boxes and shine shoes without resting.

When Laars and Welt contemplate leaving the aging Mrs. Mama, Tanner, the ultimate follower, expresses his fear. Meanwhile, Mrs. Mama, who's at the mercy of a group of mean mice, knows something's, er, afoot.

Nathaniel Kinghan's script toys with absurdity, but it's director Autumn Smith's work that is most impressive here. The venue, with its dark corners, winding staircase and large mirrors, is appropriately spooky for a dark fairy tale. The costumes and makeup have a grimy industrial feel to them. And the actors get right into the spirit of the piece, especially Northfield as the classic follower.