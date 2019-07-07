Fringe review: Old Fart

× Expand Old Fart, Fringe 2019

OLD FART by Tim Bourgard (Theatre Praxis/Fringe). At the Factory Mainspace. July 7 at 4:30 pm, July 9 at 5:30 pm, July 10 at 9:45 pm, July 12 at 5:45 pm, July 13 at 8:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

A touching and charming solo show about aging, Tim Bourgard’s Old Fart takes us to many places, from the importance of family and confusion over buying a new cellphone to fart jokes.

This skilled storyteller has range, but what bogs down the show are the frequent musical interludes.

Bourgard has a habit of breaking into song, accompanied by his ukulele, just when the audience wants to learn more about a memorable revelation or experience. If Bourgard played original songs based on his stories, the music might work, but he too often asks us to sing along to songs by Elvis Presley or the Beatles.

More effective would have been adding meat to the bones of some sweet moments from Bourgard’s relationships. For example, he mentions meeting his wife after scaring away creepy guys at her work, but we don’t know much beyond her early days as a restaurant server.

Most of the comedy lands well, and if you’re fond of puns and dad – well, granddad – jokes, this show will be especially appealing.