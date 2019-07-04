Fringe review: Palabra Flamenco: Fox Woman

× Expand Palabra Flamenco: Fox Woman, Fringe 2019

PALABRA FLAMENCO: FOX WOMAN by Denise Yeo & Gareth Owen (Palabra Flamenco/Fringe). At Streetcar Crowsnest Scotiabank Studio. July 5 at 5:30 pm, July 6 at 8:30 pm, July 7 at 3:15 pm, July 9 at 4:30 pm, July 11 at 6 pm, July 13 at 1:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The premise for this show – a flamenco dancer and guitarist interpret a Siberian myth of a hunter who takes up with a forest spirit, a "sky woman of the dawn" – is intriguing, as is dancer Denise Yeo's introductory statement that the show is largely improvised between her and guitarist Gareth Owen.

The story itself is short, less than five minutes, and repeated in parts throughout the show, with the audience focusing on Owen's accomplished picking and Yeo's impassioned strutting and musical tapping.

But the production has a big technical issue; only the people in the first two rows are able to see Yeo's fancy footwork, as the stage isn't raised, nor is the seating raked. Why did the company not list one or both of these as tech requirements?

Sitting in the third row, it was 30 minutes into the 45 minute show before I was able to crane my neck to spy Yeo's shoes.

So get close if you want to experience the best parts of the show.