Fringe review: Plays In Cafes

PLAYS IN CAFES by the company (Shadowpath). At the Poetry Jazz Cafe (224 Augusta). July 6-7, 10-11, 13-14 at 7 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

As a company, Shadowpath specializes in site-specific performance; producer and playwright Alex Karolyi has staged shows at cafes across the York Region, and previously here at the Fringe.

This show is subtitled The Musical Edition, and indeed, the music is the best part, with sublime jazz standards interspersed through the show by Coco LaRain and her backing guitarist Daron McColl and bassist Robert Lee.

LaRain and Asante Tracey have good chemistry in the first playlet, Bitter, though their dramatic plot is wafer thin. (There are four possible playlet choices, with the audience picking two from the evening’s “menu”; a fifth interstitial scene performed by Mani Eustis’s acerbic waiter is always included.)

Eustis’s monologue relies too heavily on audience participation (though our audience was game, perhaps too much so), while the third playlet I saw, Spicy, strains credulity that a “Mild” man (Scott McCulloch) at a speed dating event would be fawned over by a series of one word descriptive characters – a "Hot" woman (LaRain), a "Fresh" gay man (Tracey), and Chandra Pepper as a woman with an identity crisis.

The playlets are trifles – but I'd go back, maybe after the festival, for the jazz trio, the drinks and the atmosphere.