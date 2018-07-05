Fringe review: The Princess Of The Tower

THE PRINCESS OF THE TOWER by Alisse Lee Goldenberg (book), Scott Christian (music), Lezlie Wade (lyrics) (Goldenberg Productions). At Kidsfest at the George Ignatieff Theatre. July 6 at 10:30 am, July 7 at 3 pm, July 9 at 1:30 pm, July 11 at 4:45 pm, July 13 at 1:15 pm, July 15 at 5 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Goldenberg Productions’ The Princess Of The Tower is a thoroughly delightful children’s musical that deserves a life beyond the Fringe.

Alisse Lee Goldenberg’s book takes elements of several fairy tales and combines them into a positive story about the importance of making one’s own informed decisions. Along the way, she also promotes the joys of reading and writing.

A King (Rick Hughes) wants his daughter the Princess (Lana Carillo) to marry, but he can find no suitor she likes. She wants time to think and so the King finds her a remote tower with enough food and books to please her. A Ziz (a giant bird of Jewish myth) drops an illiterate shepherd (Kenton Blythe) on her tower and the Princess and he fall in love as she teaches him to read and write. But will the father approve of her marrying a peasant?

The musical is made up of more song than speech. Scott Christian’s klezmer-infused music is memorable and Lezlie Wade’s lyrics are clever and clearly sung by the strong-voiced six-member ensemble.

Director Jen Shuber understands the transformational power of children’s imaginations where men can be women, women can be men and both can be horses or sheep simply by saying so.