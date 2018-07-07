Fringe review: PRTNR

PRTNR by Natalie Kulesza and David Rowan (Dave Told Me To Do This Productions). At Annex Theatre. July 8 at 7:30 pm, July 9 at 1 pm, July 11 at 5:15 pm, July 12 at 3:30 pm, July 13 at 11:30 pm, July 14 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

In this sketch comedy show about various types of partnerships, Natalie Kulesza and David Rowan place themselves in some vulnerable situations that pay off with big laughs and also some poignant moments.

One of the most refreshing things about this show is that it doesn’t just focus on romantic relationships. In some standout scenes, Kulesza and Rowan also play cops, pets in a park and two very fed up baristas. They use these characters to share clever insights about how we relate to each other in modern society.

Longer sketches are broken up by short visual puns – groaners for sure, but you can’t help but laugh. They also each perform a solo, with Rowan daring to take a more serious turn with a eulogy, and Kulesza showing off her zany side with a spoken word sequence.

Director Sam Roulston keeps the pacing tight and ensures variety by mixing longer and shorter sketches. Every scene shows off Kulesza and Rowan’s excellent chemistry and physical prowess.