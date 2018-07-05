Fringe review: RAGE AGAINST The King

RAGE AGAINST THE KING by Andrew Markowiak (Pound Ionesco Faulkner). At Robert Gill Theatre. July 7 at 1:45 pm, July 8 at 3:30 pm, July 10 at 4:30 pm, July 11 at 7:45 pm, July 13 at 11:30 pm, July 14 at 8:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Rage Against The King clearly has big ambitions. It's part of a Fringe trilogy loosely based on Dante’s Divine Comedy that also includes Rage Against The Inferno and Rage Against The Complacent. It hints at big satirical themes like the shallowness of celebrity culture, empty performative social media activism and ownership over music. Andrew Markowiak and Laura Darby’s direction move things along quickly and smoothly, but the dialogue, beyond a few chuckle-worthy lines, is often heavy-handed and the characters feel thinly drawn.

Tristan Claxton plays aging grunge singer Izzy P, who’s visited by a young label executive named Eden (Samantha Vu) sent to convince him to rejoin his band for a farewell tour opening for a colourful haired YouTuber. The play follows an argument between the two of them, along with his young girlfriend (Darby).

As details are revealed, it's hard to tell whom you're supposed to root for. Izzy P’s whiny post-Creed band sounds like the exact kind of 90s-out-of-time Sarnia group that might still be touring (with cringeworthy song titles to match), but it seems like the show – including one spotlit centrepiece acoustic performance – wants to convince you the music is worthwhile. Or at least that his big Almost Famous-lite speeches about the meaning of art, man, have some merit.

The stereotyped vision of the music industry seems pulled from 90s cinema. And a reveal at the end, meant to feel powerful and poignant, instead comes across as contrived and confusing.