Fringe review: Scotch Tape

SCOTCH TAPE by Marryl Smith (For the Biscuit Theatre). At Streetcar Crowsnest. July 6 at 1:30 pm, July 9 at 8 pm, July 11 at 9:30 pm, July 13 at 6:45 pm, July 14 at 4:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This solo show examining abusive relationships swings between poignant and trite moments. Directed by Clarice Goetz, Scotch Tape revolves around Maggie (Marryl Smith), a popular vlogger who offers fashion and relationship advice.

As she tapes her monologues, she reveals the messier truth behind her perfect-on-paper engagement, often interrupting herself with rants that she increasingly finds difficult to censor (but can edit out in post).

Smith is sprightly as she performs for the camera, and her awkward rambling and physical comedy is on point. Many of her shifts to the quieter, darker revelations feel authentic, but after a while she just hits many of the same notes. The script doesn’t help – toward the end of the show Maggie’s rationalizations come off as forced and confusing.

The story investigates how hard it is to recognize abusive relationships from the inside. While a significant topic, the show fumbles its attempt to capture the truth of that complicated emotional journey.

@lisammckeown