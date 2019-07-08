Fringe review: Searching For Marceau

× Expand Searching For Marceau, Fringe 2019

SEARCHING FOR MARCEAU by Trevor Copp (Tottering Biped Theatre/Fringe). At the Tarragon Extraspace. July 8 at 9:30 pm, July 10 at 10 pm, July 11 at 8:30 pm, July 13 at 4:30 pm, July 14 at 12:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNNN

As soon as the lights rise up onstage, Trevor Copp breaks the first rule of mime by talking. In this unconventional and enthralling solo show about Copp’s love of mime, we’re treated to a talented performer who digs into his past to unpack how he thought outside the mime box to elevate his art, and how his father influenced his dedication to theatre.

Copp doesn’t just reveal how certain mime moves work – I’m especially enamoured by “the butterfly” – but also dissects what brought him to mime, dropping some insightful lines on finding inspiration in the heroes we look up to, such as Copp’s admiration for mime great Marcel Marceau.

Expertly weaving sets of mime with memories of his first gig in Hamilton and travelling to Paris to learn the craft, Copp makes this show a must-see for any Fringe folks interested in the joys and turmoil an artist experiences.