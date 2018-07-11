Fringe review: Shadow Kingdom

SHADOW KINGDOM by Daniel Wishes (Mochinosha Puppet Company). At Kidsfest at the George Ignatieff Theatre. July 12 at 10:30 am, July 13 at 2:45 pm, and July 14 at 4:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNNN

Shadow Kingdom is part of KidsFest, but don't let that fool you. This show is for everyone, with no accompanying child required to have a fantastic time.

Accidentally transported to the Shadow Kingdom by Hypnos, the God of Sleep, Minerva (a human child) finds an ally in Owl, who takes her on a quest to rid the world of sleep forever. Quickly realizing that this has disastrous consequences that places the Shadow Kingdom in peril, Minerva must discover if she is ready to be a hero.

Peppered with zingy lines like “It’s too late for movies, it’s time for world domination” and nods to classics and pop culture alike, talented shadow puppeteers Daniel Wishes and Seri Yanai bring the richly coloured universe to life. Elliott Loran’s musical compositions add another powerful dimension to the storytelling, keeping the audience swaying in their seats.

Key messages about the importance of standing up to injustice and the power that one possesses to resist harmful regimes are timely and delivered in a way that is formidable yet understandable to all.

Captivating, intelligent and embracing the capacity of its young audience, Shadow Kingdom ought to be held as the standard for children’s entertainment.